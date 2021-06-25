Made-in-China.com targets trade in multiple languages beyond English

Miss Hwang, the manager of China MuFan Textile Company said that, "This online procurement fair develops our business in Russian market. As we had well prepared for buyers' requests, we could not only show various textile samples to them and also showed them around our factory online."

NANJING, China, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russia has been famous for its heavy industries through the ages while its light industries are always short of demands and the importing goods make up a large proportion of it. Recently, Made-in-China.com held an exclusive online seminar and online procurement fair for Russian buyers which are important activities of "M-Ace Day" of Made-in-China.com Multilanguage portal. The procurement fair was focus on textile industries and garment industries and attracted more than 30 Russian buyers, set the stage for 59 online meetings.

During the preparation period of procurement period, the operation manager of Made-in-China.com would investigate buyers' requests, filtrate superior supplier in the related industry and match with buyers one by one. Once both of them have the interest to get to know each other further, the staff of Made-in-China.com will invite them come to "online meeting room" and facilitate their cooperation via various services like video call, livestreaming, instant translation, smart expo and etc.

A Russian buyer said that he appreciated Made-in-China.com for organizing this online procurement fair for connecting suppliers and buyers communicate across the distance through the Internet. "The 360° tour in sample room is amazing! And I would communicate with ideal supplier further after fair."

Made-in-China.com, as an experienced comprehensive service platform for foreign trade, has successfully launched 10 multilingual sites -- in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, Dutch, German, Arabic, Korean and Japanese -- to provide global buyers with multilingual translation and livestreaming services in the smaller language market and help buyers get high quality Chinese made products with appropriate price.

After this Russian procurement fair, there will be more online procurement fairs to be hold for buyers in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, South Africa. These fairs would cover the top hot industries and recommend superior suppliers and products for buyers which should be a great chance for buyers to find ideal products with greater efficiency.

Want to know more about online procurement fair? Please contact: MAceDay@made-in-china.com