The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Jun 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.0340 £ 23.4964 Estimated MTD return 0.04 % -0.19 % Estimated YTD return 4.24 % 3.20 % Estimated ITD return 170.34 % 134.96 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.73 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A