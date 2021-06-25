checkAd

Photon Energy Group Successfully Raises 7.7 Million Euro by Offering Its Existing Shares

- The Offering ended on 24 June 2021, 15:00 CEST. In total, 5 million shares were placed at the price of PLN 7.0, which corresponds to the gross amount of PLN 35.0 million (EUR 7.7 million).

- Addressed to qualified investors, the shares placed represent 8.33% of the Company's share capital. As a result, the Company's free float will be increased from 14.36% to 22.69%.

- The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering in the acceleration of the plan to grow the business, outlined within the recently announced 2021-2024 development strategy.
 

Amsterdam - 25 June 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('the Company' or 'Photon Energy Group'), an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company delivering clean energy and water solutions around the world, today announced the results of the offering of its existing treasury shares ('the Offering') addressed to qualified investors. The offering of the Company's shares ended on 24 June 2021, 15:00 CEST. In total, 5 million shares were placed at a price of PLN 7.0, which corresponds to the gross amount of PLN 35.0 million (EUR 7.7 million).

'This placement of our company shares is an important milestone for Photon Energy Group, and considering the demanding fundraising environment, we are satisfied with the results,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. 'With the new equity raised, we have achieved a major step towards financing our recently announced growth strategy, with a focus on expanding our clean electricity generation asset base and building recurring revenue streams from our fully integrated business model. We are very pleased to welcome as shareholders Polish and international investors who have participated in the Offering and expressed confidence in our growth strategy.'

