GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable Online Food Delivery Platform

25.06.2021, 08:00  |  72   |   |   

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive investment agreement with Beelivery and completed the first £1m (C$1.71m) tranche of its planned investment into that company. UKTV Ventures ("UKTV"), a commercial subsidiary of the British Broadcasting Corporation, is also a party to the agreement and pursuant to its investment into Beelivery it will be providing airtime for a forthcoming advertising campaign for Beelivery.

GreenBank has previously announced an agreement to acquire up to 25% of the issued capital of Beelivery.

The investments from UKTV and GreenBank will enable Beelivery to accelerate its business strategy as it seeks to gain 450,000 new customers over the next two years.

Unlike virtually all its competitors in the on-line grocery delivery sector, Beelivery's highly advanced and proprietary online ordering and logistics algorithms, combined with its low-cost model, have enabled Beelivery to achieve profitability already, whilst the big names in the industry, including the likes of Ocado, continue to struggle to make their businesses profitable. Beelivery, which specialises in quick delivery, provides two delivery options - "now" which offers delivery within 60 minutes (achieving an average of 46 minutes across the whole of the UK) and "today" which offers delivery slots within the following 24-hour period. Orders can be placed by customers, and deliveries are carried out by a team of independent drivers, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Beelivery sources its line of products from any grocery outlet local to the customer and unlike most of its competitors Beelivery has more than 90% nationwide coverage in the UK and average delivery times of only 46 minutes.

Beelivery was founded in 2015 and just under £8m (C$13.68m) of orders were handled in the last financial year to September 2020 generating a profit at an EBITDA level. Having demonstrated the robustness of its business model Beelivery is using the GreenBank and UKTV investments to help rapidly scale the business, with management targeting orders of over £370m (C$645m) in the year to end September 2023.

GreenBank is entitled to appoint one director to the board of Beelivery, and pending such appointment an observer to attend meetings of the board.

Once GreenBank has completed the second tranche of its investment (of £1.5m or C$2.57m) which is due to happen by the beginning of September of this year, Beelivery has agreed to appoint GreenBank as its merchant bank with a view to listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange or another international exchange as soon as possible, and to act as adviser on any future fund raisings.

