Korian in exclusive talksto acquire the Osny psychotherapy centre (Val d’Oise)

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has entered exclusive talks to acquire the Osny psychotherapy centre.

This modern facility is located within a multi-discipline hub that features a number of healthcare and medico-social facilities on a 7-hectare site, facilitating care pathways and access to care for patients.

The clinic, which specialises in mental health and addiction treatments, has a 69-bed general psychiatric unit for the inpatient adults and a 10-place outpatient unit for follow-up care and addiction rehab. The quality of care provided by the facility is recognised by HAS (France’s national health authority), which has awarded it an A rating. It generated revenue of around €5 million in 2020. Korian has also acquired the real estate associated with the clinic.

All the facility’s medical and care teams are overseen by Jérôme Petitdidier, lead psychiatrist and doctor, and are trained to meet growing need within the region. The main conditions treated at the facility are depression, alcohol dependency and severe stress.

The acquisition strengthens the Group’s mental health operations in the Paris region, where Korian already has three psychiatric clinics and a stand-alone outpatient facility.

After the acquisition of the Inicea network, Korian has a large pipeline of projects in the mental health segment and, excluding further acquisitions, is aiming to generate revenue of close to €200 million in 2025, representing average annual organic growth of at least 6%.

“This transaction fits perfectly with Korian’s medical strategy, highlighted by its acquisition of the Inicea group in December 2020, which made Korian the third-largest private-sector player in the French mental health segment,” said Nicolas Mérigot, Executive Vice President, Korian France. “The Group now manages more than 30 specialist facilities and plans to open seven new outpatient facilities by 2024.”

Pierre Forest, CEO of Inicea, added: “The Osny psychotherapy centre, set up by Dr Jérôme Petitdidier, has developed extensive experience, is renowned across France in the field of psychosocial rehabilitation, and is an excellent fit with our expertise and geographical positions in the Paris region. We share the same ambition of expanding access to care to the largest possible number of people by developing outpatient care, for which there is a great deal of demand in the region.”

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

