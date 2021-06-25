VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2021
The revenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 71 513 thousand EUR during September of 2020 – May of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 revenue was 50 979 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during September of 2020 – May of 2021 was 2 003 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 5 906 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2019 – May of 2020 was 1 719 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 797 thousand EUR.
The revenue of the Group stood at 25 406 thousand EUR during March – May of 2021, while during the same period of FY2020 the revenue of the Group was 10 566 thousand EUR.
Net loss of the Group during March – May of 2021 was 634 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 772 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during March – May of 2020 was 619 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 136 thousand EUR.
Attachment
0 Kommentare