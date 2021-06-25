checkAd

EonStor GS Supports File-level SSD Cache to Accelerate Random File Access Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 09:00  |  36   |   |   

TAIPEI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, adds SSD cache technology into EonStor GS (GS) unified storage to considerably accelerate file access performance in enterprise applications characterized by high number of random file access operations.

EonStor GS is an enterprise-class unified storage enabling enterprises to manage file-based (NAS) and block-based (SAN) storage in a single device. With redundant controller design, multiple RAID hard disk protection levels and PB-level storage capacity, enterprises won't have to worry about insufficient storage capacity and data loss. GS now supports SSDs acting as cache on its NAS storage service to improve file access performance. By caching frequently used data on a high-speed storage medium, subsequent client requests for accessing enterprise data can be served more quickly.

GS with integrated SSD cache is an optimal solution for applications involving random access behavior, such as file sharing, email, as well as media editing. If several users simultaneously access files and the required data bits are not located in adjacent sectors, traditional mechanical HDDs cause a longer seek time, resulting in a higher I/O delay, which in turn reduces system performance and negatively effects user experience. Thanks to SSDs' near-zero seek time advantage, GS's SSD cache reduces I/O latency and improves IOPS performance. High-efficiency algorithms intelligently predict and cache commonly used small blocks of data and metadata, improving GS's access performance to random access data and elevating user experience to the new level.

"We added SSD cache to EonStor GS unified storage for accelerating file-level random access data. For general applications like office file sharing and emails, users can deploy one or two SSDs, while for media editing, which requires higher bandwidth, four or more SSDs are recommended," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor GS

Learn more about SSD Cache

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EonStor GS Supports File-level SSD Cache to Accelerate Random File Access Performance TAIPEI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, adds SSD cache technology into EonStor GS (GS) unified storage to considerably accelerate file access performance in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market To Rise in the 7MM By 2030, Analysis by ...
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans: Future Market Insights
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Unstoppable Domains is Now Supported on Blockchain.com, the World's Largest Crypto Wallet Provider
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Environmental Technology Market Worth $690.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market worth $21.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus