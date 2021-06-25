DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report 25.06.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group")

The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2021. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/HY2021.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 25 June 2021



Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa

