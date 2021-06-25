checkAd

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta completes acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, creating the world’s leading online classifieds group

  • Creation of a globally scaled, pure-play online classifieds leader with a diversified and complementary portfolio of assets and brands
  • Adevinta now has #1 market positions in 16 countries

Oslo, 25 June 2021 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or the “Company”) today announces that it has completed its acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”), the classifieds arm of eBay Inc. (“eBay”). The transaction creates a globally scaled, pure-play online classifieds leader, which covers a population of one billion people and receives around three billion monthly visits. The transaction was first announced on 21 July 2020.

Adevinta now benefits from a highly diversified portfolio of classifieds platforms across geographies and verticals, notably in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Brazil. This increased scale will allow Adevinta to accelerate innovation in products and services to deliver more value to its users and customers and to take advantage of the ongoing consolidation in the global online classifieds industry. 

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta, said: "This is a game-changing transaction for Adevinta, making us the world’s leading online classifieds group with leading market positions in 16 countries. Adevinta has unparalleled scale in technology and talent that will allow us to build world-class products to create value for consumers and advertisers in a rapidly changing environment. 

"We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from eCG to Adevinta today. We are confident our close cultural fit will enable a smooth transition for our colleagues, customers and other partners. We are also pleased to have eBay as a strategic shareholder in the Company and are optimistic about the future growth prospects of the combined business." 

Orla Noonan, Chair of the Adevinta Board, commented: “In a sector where consumer trends and technology are constantly advancing, today’s acquisition not only marks a new chapter for Adevinta, but also for the entire global online classifieds industry. 

“This combination will give Adevinta a clear lead in accelerating innovative products and services, creating best-in-class integrated solutions that will enhance users’ and customers’ digital experience, which in turn will create long-term value for all our stakeholders.” 

