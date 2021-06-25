checkAd

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Marcus Ketter to continue as CFO of GEA until 2027

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Marcus Ketter to continue as CFO of GEA until 2027

25.06.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marcus Ketter to continue as CFO of GEA until 2027

Düsseldorf (Germany), June 25, 2021 - Düsseldorf, June 24, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft extended the appointment of Marcus A. Ketter (53) as the company's Chief Financial Officer by five years - until May 19, 2027 - at its meeting yesterday. Ketter has been a member of the Executive Board since May 2019. His previous appointment had a term of three years, until May 19, 2022.

"We are delighted that with Marcus Ketter, we will jointly continue GEA's success story in the coming years," commented Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG. "He has made a decisive contribution to the turnaround of the company since his appointment. In particular, the strong reduction in net working capital and the associated improvement in ROCE and net liquidity deserve mention. In addition, he has made a significant contribution to regaining the confidence of the capital market. The Supervisory Board is pleased that Marcus Ketter will build on these successes going forward."


About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index, and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.
 

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
