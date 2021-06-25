DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Marcus Ketter to continue as CFO of GEA until 2027 25.06.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Düsseldorf (Germany), June 25, 2021 - Düsseldorf, June 24, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft extended the appointment of Marcus A. Ketter (53) as the company's Chief Financial Officer by five years - until May 19, 2027 - at its meeting yesterday. Ketter has been a member of the Executive Board since May 2019. His previous appointment had a term of three years, until May 19, 2022.

"We are delighted that with Marcus Ketter, we will jointly continue GEA's success story in the coming years," commented Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG. "He has made a decisive contribution to the turnaround of the company since his appointment. In particular, the strong reduction in net working capital and the associated improvement in ROCE and net liquidity deserve mention. In addition, he has made a significant contribution to regaining the confidence of the capital market. The Supervisory Board is pleased that Marcus Ketter will build on these successes going forward."



Media Relations:

Marc Pönitz

Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500

marc.poenitz@gea.com



About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index, and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.



GEA Group AktiengesellschaftPhone +49 (0)211 9136 1081Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087gea.com

25.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Peter-Müller-Straße 12 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0 Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087 E-mail: ir@gea.com Internet: www.gea.com ISIN: DE0006602006 WKN: 660200 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1211750

End of News DGAP News Service

1211750 25.06.2021