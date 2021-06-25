Vazyme Brings COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Medlab 2021

The 2021 Medlab Middle East brought together more than 650 leading firms from over 40 countries and regions and 35,000 visitors. Vazyme is a research and development-focused innovative producer in China with capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and in manufacturing finished products. During the exhibition, Vazyme at the booth welcomed a large number of industry professionals and attracted widespread attention with its extensive technology expertise and high-quality products.

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese biotechnology company Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd (Vazyme) showcased its lineup of COVID-19 testing solutions and its point-of-care testing (POCT) in vitro diagnostic instruments at the 2021 Medlab Middle East, an industry-leading medical laboratory exhibition co-located with Arab Health that was held from 21 to 24 June, 2021 in the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

Since early 2020 when COVID-19 first made its appearance and began to spread around the world, technology has played a key role in the global fight against the disease. In line with its mission of promoting health maintenance with technology, Vazyme continues to invest in the R&D of innovative solutions and demonstrates its proven capabilities in leveraging technologies to create new products independently and its commitment to addressing the different needs of customers with a comprehensive lineup of offerings.

As a professional supplier of upstream materials, Vazyme differentiated itself from the competition with its display of upstream products and services during the event. Its attention-grabbing next generation sequencing (NGS) technology and materials used in vaccine development helped the company build connections with visitors.

With COVID-19 remaining a threat worldwide, Vazyme continues to make contributions to the prevention and control of the disease's further spread. The firm showcased the 9-minute Rapid Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction System. By combining its automatic nucleic acid extraction instrument and DNA/RNA extraction kit, the solution is able to deliver the results within 9 minutes, helping improve detection efficiency. The intelligent and easy-to-use product is widely valued by Vazyme's customers for its capabilities in extracting the viral nuclei acid in an accurate, fast and secure manner.