Vazyme Brings COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Medlab 2021
DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese biotechnology company Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd (Vazyme) showcased its lineup of COVID-19 testing solutions and its point-of-care testing (POCT) in vitro diagnostic instruments at the 2021 Medlab Middle East, an industry-leading medical laboratory exhibition co-located with Arab Health that was held from 21 to 24 June, 2021 in the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.
The 2021 Medlab Middle East brought together more than 650 leading firms from over 40 countries and regions and 35,000 visitors. Vazyme is a research and development-focused innovative producer in China with capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and in manufacturing finished products. During the exhibition, Vazyme at the booth welcomed a large number of industry professionals and attracted widespread attention with its extensive technology expertise and high-quality products.
Since early 2020 when COVID-19 first made its appearance and began to spread around the world, technology has played a key role in the global fight against the disease. In line with its mission of promoting health maintenance with technology, Vazyme continues to invest in the R&D of innovative solutions and demonstrates its proven capabilities in leveraging technologies to create new products independently and its commitment to addressing the different needs of customers with a comprehensive lineup of offerings.
As a professional supplier of upstream materials, Vazyme differentiated itself from the competition with its display of upstream products and services during the event. Its attention-grabbing next generation sequencing (NGS) technology and materials used in vaccine development helped the company build connections with visitors.
With COVID-19 remaining a threat worldwide, Vazyme continues to make contributions to the prevention and control of the disease's further spread. The firm showcased the 9-minute Rapid Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction System. By combining its automatic nucleic acid extraction instrument and DNA/RNA extraction kit, the solution is able to deliver the results within 9 minutes, helping improve detection efficiency. The intelligent and easy-to-use product is widely valued by Vazyme's customers for its capabilities in extracting the viral nuclei acid in an accurate, fast and secure manner.
