checkAd

RENAULT GROUP Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 10:00  |  43   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE
25 June 2021

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics

  • Renault Group selects STMicroelectronics as key innovation partner, securing the supply of electric and hybrid vehicle advanced power semiconductors to be produced from 2026.
  • STMicroelectronics will develop custom-made products and solutions to further improve the efficiency of Renault Group’s electric and hybrid vehicles.
  • This strategic cooperation is a further step forward in the gradual decarbonisation of the mobility industry through greater energy efficiency and improved energy performance for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Boulogne-Billancourt and Geneva (Switzerland), 25 June 2021. Renault Group and STMicroelectronics today announced a strategic cooperation on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply to Renault Group of STMicroelectronics products and related packaging solutions for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles. These technologies will have significant impacts on electric vehicles’ driving range and charging by reducing power losses and improving efficiency, which will result in lower battery costs, more kilometres per charge, shorter charging time and reduced user-cost.

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics will work together with the objective of improving the power performance of Renault’s Group’s applications for electric and hybrid vehicles, based on STMicroelectronics’ wide bandgap semiconductor technologies and products. The companies will collaborate on the development of efficient, rightsized, and modular components based on the understanding of Renault Group’s technology needs for Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices, Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, along with related packages and modules. As Renault’s key innovation partner, STMicroelectronics will benefit from significant volumes guaranteed for the annual usage of these power modules and transistors from 2026-2030.

“We are delighted to work with market leader STMicroelectronics to integrate their advanced power electronics and to co-develop technologies to further improve the energy capacity of our electric and hybrid vehicle batteries and their performance on the road and when charging. This partnership secures future supplies of key components which will significantly contribute to reducing wasted energy by 45% and decreasing the cost of the e-powertrain by 30%, helping us fulfil our ambition of making electric vehicles affordable, profitable and popular,” said Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer, Renault Group.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RENAULT GROUP Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics PRESS RELEASE25 June 2021 Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics Renault Group selects STMicroelectronics as key innovation partner, securing the supply of electric and hybrid vehicle advanced power …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus