PRESS RELEASE

25 June 2021

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics

Renault Group selects STMicroelectronics as key innovation partner , securing the supply of electric and hybrid vehicle advanced power semiconductors to be produced from 2026 .

STMicroelectronics will develop custom-made product s and solutions to further improve the efficiency of Renault Group’s electric and hybrid vehicles .

This strategic cooperation is a further step forward in the gradual decarbonisation of the mobility industry through greater energy efficiency and improved energy performance for electric and hybrid vehicles.





Boulogne-Billancourt and Geneva (Switzerland), 25 June 2021. Renault Group and STMicroelectronics today announced a strategic cooperation on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply to Renault Group of STMicroelectronics’ products and related packaging solutions for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles. These technologies will have significant impacts on electric vehicles’ driving range and charging by reducing power losses and improving efficiency, which will result in lower battery costs, more kilometres per charge, shorter charging time and reduced user-cost.

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics will work together with the objective of improving the power performance of Renault’s Group’s applications for electric and hybrid vehicles, based on STMicroelectronics’ wide bandgap semiconductor technologies and products. The companies will collaborate on the development of efficient, rightsized, and modular components based on the understanding of Renault Group’s technology needs for Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices, Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, along with related packages and modules. As Renault’s key innovation partner, STMicroelectronics will benefit from significant volumes guaranteed for the annual usage of these power modules and transistors from 2026-2030.

“We are delighted to work with market leader STMicroelectronics to integrate their advanced power electronics and to co-develop technologies to further improve the energy capacity of our electric and hybrid vehicle batteries and their performance on the road and when charging. This partnership secures future supplies of key components which will significantly contribute to reducing wasted energy by 45% and decreasing the cost of the e-powertrain by 30%, helping us fulfil our ambition of making electric vehicles affordable, profitable and popular,” said Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer, Renault Group.