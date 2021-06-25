checkAd

Charenton-le-Pont, June 25th, 2021

Modalities of the Shareholders' Meeting broadcasting

As announced on June 9, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits will be held on June 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Company's headquarters, via live audio webcast.

Shareholders are invited to join the General Meeting by audio webcast, by following the link: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/t/i.html

The detailed results of the votes, resolution by resolution, and the answers to the written questions received by the Company will be available on the MBWS website under "General Meeting", after certification of the attendance sheet by the General Meeting Bureau, via the following link: https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-generale-2021.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME

150 index.

Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez- Flore Larger
cdoligez@image7.fr – flarger@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

