checkAd

Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy

Autor: PLX AI
25.06.2021, 09:52  |  42   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens is undervalued and has 27% upside, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • • Price target EUR 172, compared to current trading at EUR 134.74
  • • Siemens target increases for organic growth leave a stark disconnect in valuation for both Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure, BofA said
  • • The current valuation implies that SI has negative value, which means the assets are undervalued, BofA said
  • • The market should re-rate a more focused and cost-disciplined Siemens and trigger value unlocking in both DI and SI: BofA

Siemens Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Siemens is undervalued and has 27% upside, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.• Price target EUR 172, compared to current trading at EUR 134.74• Siemens target increases for organic growth leave a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Titel
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:52 Uhr
Siemens Is Undervalued, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Buy
09:14 Uhr
RBC belässt SIEMENS AG auf 'Outperform'
05:10 Uhr
Märkte: Nordex, XPhyto Therapeutics, Siemens AG – Wachstum ohne Ende
24.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax macht wieder Boden gut - Starker Ifo-Index
24.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
24.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nimmt nach starkem ifo-Index wieder Fahrt auf
24.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt SIEMENS AG auf 'Buy'
24.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Siemens auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 162 Euro
24.06.21
ROUNDUP 2: Siemens will Wachstum beschleunigen
24.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Höhere Siemens-Ziele lassen Anleger kalt