checkAd

DGAP-DD SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.06.2021, 10:42  |  16   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2021 / 10:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Koning

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.84 EUR 1500 EUR
1.83 EUR 1500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.8350 EUR 3000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69298  25.06.2021 



SGT German Private Equity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.06.2021 / 10:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions GmbH fusioniert mit Raisin GmbH
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First ...
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:42 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch
23.06.21
SGT German Private Equity: 2 Milliarden Dollar als Ziel für Ende 2022
23.06.21
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Fundraising kurz vor wichtigem Meilenstein (deutsch)
23.06.21
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Fundraising kurz vor wichtigem Meilenstein
23.06.21
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA:
18.06.21
SGT German Private Equity: Hauptaktionär will „Kursdellen auch in Zukunft für Zukäufe nutzen”
18.06.21
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Mehrheitsaktionärin kauft zu (deutsch)
18.06.21
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Majority shareholder buying shares
18.06.21
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Mehrheitsaktionärin kauft zu
04.06.21
DGAP-DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch