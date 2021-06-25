checkAd

DGAP-News PVA TePla AG: Main shareholder sells shareholding

PVA TePla AG: Main shareholder sells shareholding

25.06.2021 / 10:48
PVA TePla: Main shareholder sells shareholding

PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, the main shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), has sold 2.5 million shares to institutional investors in a private placement.

PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft held approx. 25% of PVA TePla AG and is now reducing its stake to around 14.5% following the placement. It remains the largest shareholder of PVA TePla AG. A 2-year lock-up period has been agreed for the shares remaining with PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft.

"The free float of PVA TePla shares will increase significantly to 86% as a result of this transaction, thus further enhancing the attractiveness of PVA TePla AG on the capital market," explains the CEO of PVA TePla AG, Manfred Bender. "I am pleased that we have been able to significantly expand our international investor base."
 

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 641 68690-400
mailto: gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com


 

Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Phone: 0641/686900
Fax: 0641/68690800
E-mail: info@pvatepla.com
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
ISIN: DE0007461006
WKN: 746100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
