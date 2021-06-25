DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PVA TePla AG: Main shareholder sells shareholding



25.06.2021 / 10:48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PVA TePla: Main shareholder sells shareholding



PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, the main shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), has sold 2.5 million shares to institutional investors in a private placement.



PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft held approx. 25% of PVA TePla AG and is now reducing its stake to around 14.5% following the placement. It remains the largest shareholder of PVA TePla AG. A 2-year lock-up period has been agreed for the shares remaining with PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft.



"The free float of PVA TePla shares will increase significantly to 86% as a result of this transaction, thus further enhancing the attractiveness of PVA TePla AG on the capital market," explains the CEO of PVA TePla AG, Manfred Bender. "I am pleased that we have been able to significantly expand our international investor base." For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 641 68690-400

mailto: gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com