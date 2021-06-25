checkAd

Final terms for bonds to be opened 29th June 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        25th June 2021
                                        Announcement no. 64/2021





Final terms for bonds to be opened 29th June 2021

On 29th June 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bonds consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 23th, 2021.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachments





