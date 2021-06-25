checkAd

This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 6/25

Autor: Accesswire
HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Door to door sales, AI senior monitoring, veterans assistance, PC Olympics; this week on MoneyTV with Donald BaillargeonMoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and …

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Door to door sales, AI senior monitoring, veterans assistance, PC Olympics; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:HITC) CEO Scott Boruff announced new contracts closed and pending.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK:SIRC) subsidiary CEO Jason Newby announced huge sales results through door to door contact.

Trycera Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRYF) CEO Ray Smith announced a program to assist veterans with money management.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years and is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, and the television program Crowdfund Television.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXXI, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $6,950.00 to $11,995.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:
Donald Baillargeon
info@moneytv.net
(949) 388-5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc., Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation, & Trycera Financial, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653005/This-Week-on-MoneyTV-with-Donald-Bai ...

