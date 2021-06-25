checkAd

Alcanna Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the "Company" or "Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ) announced today its intention, subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), which is expected to commence July 5, 2021 for a 12-month-period.

As of June 25, 2021, Alcanna had 36,204,449 common shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB, a maximum of 2,761,597 common shares (representing 10% of the public float of common shares) may be repurchased by the Company in open market transactions on the TSX, and/or alternative Canadian trading platforms in the 12-month period following acceptance of the NCIB by the TSX. The timing of and actual number of shares purchased will be determined by the Company and be subject to market conditions, share price and regulatory requirements.

Management of the Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of the common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and will be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, Alcanna believes that the purchase of the common shares would be an appropriate allocation of capital and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold common shares by increasing their equity interest in Alcanna when the repurchased shares are cancelled.

The common shares will be purchased through the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian marketplaces at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase. All common shares purchased under the bid will be cancelled. Decisions regarding any future repurchases will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors, including opportunities to invest in growth capital. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of common shares that will be repurchased. Alcanna may discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

