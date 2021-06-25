checkAd

Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind

Autor: PLX AI
25.06.2021, 11:24  |  41   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Bonheur says Fred. Olsen Renewables and Vattenfall enter into partnership for offshore wind in Scotland.
  • Scotland's upcoming offshore wind leasing round, "ScotWind", will include up to 15 areas amounting to 10 GW in capacity
  • Bids for lease options will be due in July, with an award of option agreements expected in Q1 2022
  • The 2 companies set up a 50/50 joint venture for the upcoming leasing round

