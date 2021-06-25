checkAd

Last minute beach escapes Vrbo reveals family friendly beaches on Majorca and Menorca, recommended by locals

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 11:58  |  18   |   |   

- Playa de Alcudia in Majorca and Playa de Tirant in Menorca are top family friendly beaches, according to local families*

- Beach cleanliness is a key consideration for local Spanish families when choosing their country's beaches, particularly family friendly

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the latest Government review adding the Balearic Islands to the green  list, effective 4am, Wednesday 30 June, families can finally enjoy the long-awaited dip in the Mediterranean Sea without quarantining upon return (with a negative day-two PCR test)**. But, where should you go for a safe and enjoyable family trip?

Playa de Alcudia (Majorca)

Vrbo , a global expert in family holiday rentals, has revealed top family friendly beach destinations for British families to visit and who better to choose the best beach relaxation than local Spanish families themselves! 

Playa de Alcudia in Majorca and Playa de Tirant in Menorca both made it onto the top list of beaches Spanish locals visit with their families and would recommend to British holidaymakers too.                       

The important criteria on "why" Spanish families rate their local beaches as being particularly family friendly are diverse:

  • Both, the sandy beaches and the sea, should be clean and well maintained (62% of Spanish families)
  • 44% of local families say that the water must be shallow and quiet for the perfect family dips in the sea
  • 44% of Spanish families rate a large range of food options for the whole family to enjoy as particularly important for their family beach trip
  • Beach safety, including lifeguards, protected swimming areas or first aid posts is a must for 43% of Spanish families

To help British families prepare for their next beach getaway, Vrbo also asked Spanish families to reveal their top 'beach hacks'. Here's what family friendly advice they had to share:

Spanish beach hacks:

  • Early morning is the best time of day to go to the beach and catch the sunrise, according to 43% of Spanish families
  • 6 in 10 Spanish families swear by bringing frozen water bottles and juice to the beach, helping the entire family keep cool
  • Over half (56%) suggest bringing a fitted sheet for a sand-free space, while a further 46% recommend putting your phone in a re-sealable bag to avoid sand getting everywhere
  • With 23% of British children being excited to try local dishes while away, Spanish families claim 'Tortilla de patatas' (or Spanish omelette to us Brits!) is the top family must-eat when visiting Spain***

Notes to editors:  

About Vrbo    

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.  

2021 Vrbo, an Expedia Group Company. All rights reserved. Vrbo and the Vrbo logos are trademarks of Vrbo.  

*Survey conducted online by Atomik Research for Vrbo with a sample of 1000 Spanish parents with children 15 and under. The survey was carried out during May 2021. Atomik Research is an independent market research and creative organization that employs MRS-certified researchers and complies with the MRS code. 

** https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england

*** www.vrbo.com/en-gb/fhi

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551518/Vrbo_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551517/Playa_de_Alcudia__Majorca.jpg

 

Vrbo logo




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Last minute beach escapes Vrbo reveals family friendly beaches on Majorca and Menorca, recommended by locals - Playa de Alcudia in Majorca and Playa de Tirant in Menorca are top family friendly beaches, according to local families* - Beach cleanliness is a key consideration for local Spanish families when choosing their country's beaches, particularly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market To Rise in the 7MM By 2030, Analysis by ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Growing Awareness Regarding the Use of Non-Carcinogenic Packaging Materials Spurring Demand for Metal Cans: Future Market Insights
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
How China tamed a 1,000-plus-year-old sand land in seven decades
Unstoppable Domains is Now Supported on Blockchain.com, the World's Largest Crypto Wallet Provider
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Environmental Technology Market Worth $690.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL ...
Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market worth $21.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus