- Beach cleanliness is a key consideration for local Spanish families when choosing their country's beaches, particularly family friendly

- Playa de Alcudia in Majorca and Playa de Tirant in Menorca are top family friendly beaches, according to local families*

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the latest Government review adding the Balearic Islands to the green list, effective 4am, Wednesday 30 June, families can finally enjoy the long-awaited dip in the Mediterranean Sea without quarantining upon return (with a negative day-two PCR test)**. But, where should you go for a safe and enjoyable family trip?

Vrbo , a global expert in family holiday rentals, has revealed top family friendly beach destinations for British families to visit – and who better to choose the best beach relaxation than local Spanish families themselves!

Playa de Alcudia in Majorca and Playa de Tirant in Menorca both made it onto the top list of beaches Spanish locals visit with their families and would recommend to British holidaymakers too.

The important criteria on "why" Spanish families rate their local beaches as being particularly family friendly are diverse:

Both, the sandy beaches and the sea, should be clean and well maintained (62% of Spanish families)

44% of local families say that the water must be shallow and quiet for the perfect family dips in the sea

44% of Spanish families rate a large range of food options for the whole family to enjoy as particularly important for their family beach trip

Beach safety, including lifeguards, protected swimming areas or first aid posts is a must for 43% of Spanish families

To help British families prepare for their next beach getaway, Vrbo also asked Spanish families to reveal their top 'beach hacks'. Here's what family friendly advice they had to share:

Spanish beach hacks:

Early morning is the best time of day to go to the beach and catch the sunrise, according to 43% of Spanish families

6 in 10 Spanish families swear by bringing frozen water bottles and juice to the beach, helping the entire family keep cool

Over half (56%) suggest bringing a fitted sheet for a sand-free space, while a further 46% recommend putting your phone in a re-sealable bag to avoid sand getting everywhere

With 23% of British children being excited to try local dishes while away, Spanish families claim 'Tortilla de patatas' (or Spanish omelette to us Brits!) is the top family must-eat when visiting Spain ***

