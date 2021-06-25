checkAd

NFON reports on Growth Strategy 2024 and the strategic partnership with WebRTC pioneer at its Annual General Meeting

NFON reports on Growth Strategy 2024 and the strategic partnership with WebRTC pioneer at its Annual General Meeting

- Positive business development and increasing digitalization of business communication in 2020

- NFON is laying the foundation in 2021 to benefit from the sharpened Growth Strategy 2024 in the coming years

- Acquired minority stake in Meetecho, an internationally recognized thought leader in WebRTC technology

- The investment is a clear commitment to the independent implementation of the NFON Group's unified communication strategy

Munich, June 25, 2021 - NFON, a European provider of voice-centric business communications from the cloud, successfully held its 2021 Annual General Meeting yesterday. The AGM was held virtually as a result of the general restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of voting by the Company's proxies, 9,042,413 shares were represented with as many votes. Postal votes had been received for 5,519,976 no-par value shares with the same number of votes. Together, this corresponds to 87.9% of the share capital.

"With 87.9% of the share capital represented at this year's Annual General Meeting, we recorded the highest quota since the IPO - from our point of view, a clear sign of the lively interest in NFON, the topic of digitalization of business communications and our business model. We were pleased with the many questions that were submitted as well as the once again very constructive dialog with the investor protection associations and would like to thank everyone who contributed to and participated in this successful event," said Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of the NFON Group.

