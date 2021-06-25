Blue Star to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference

Miami, Florida, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTC:BSFC), (“Blue Star”), a sustainable seafood company, announced today that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference. The presentation will be given by Blue Star’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Keeler. The conference is free to all registrants.

Registration Details

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Link: https://access-to-giving.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Blue Star management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email brett@haydenir.com.

About Access to Giving Virtual Conference

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies from microcap all the way up to megacap will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies.

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is a sustainable seafood company that processes, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized Blue Crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. Its products are currently sold in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company’s headquarters are in Miami, Florida (United States), and its corporate website is: http://www.bluestarfoods.com.

Contact:

Brett Maas of Hayden IR

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Office: (646) 536-7331