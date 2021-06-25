checkAd

Danske Bank Preliminarily Charged for Violations of the Market Abuse Regulation

Autor: PLX AI
25.06.2021, 12:03  |  15   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank A/S has been preliminarily charged by the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime (SØIK) for two potential violations of the Market Abuse Regulation.
  • Charged on the basis of inadequate monitoring of transactions in financial instruments and market manipulation as a result of certain self-matching trades. SØIK’s decision to press preliminary charges against Danske Bank follows the criminal complaint filed by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

