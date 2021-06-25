Danske Bank Preliminarily Charged for Violations of the Market Abuse Regulation
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank A/S has been preliminarily charged by the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime (SØIK) for two potential violations of the Market Abuse Regulation.
- Charged on the basis of inadequate monitoring of transactions in financial instruments and market manipulation as a result of certain self-matching trades. SØIK’s decision to press preliminary charges against Danske Bank follows the criminal complaint filed by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
