Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
25.06.2021, 12:11  |  49   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk shares were up more than 1% at midday after another analyst forecast a profit guidance upgrade.
  • Handelsbanken raised its price target on Maersk to DKK 20,000 from DKK 19,000, predicting an increase in EBITDA outlook for the year to USD 14.5-16.5 billion
  • Maersk currently guides for EBITDA of USD 13-15 billion for 2021
  • Earlier this week, Nordea and Kepler Cheuvreux also predicted that Maersk would hike its guidance
  • Freight rates are climbing 2-3% every week the past few weeks, so we are hiking our EBITDA expectations and end up 20% above consensus for 2021, Handelsbanken said
  • Handelsbanken rates Maersk buy



