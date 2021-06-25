Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Maersk shares were up more than 1% at midday after another analyst forecast a profit guidance upgrade.
- Handelsbanken raised its price target on Maersk to DKK 20,000 from DKK 19,000, predicting an increase in EBITDA outlook for the year to USD 14.5-16.5 billion
- Maersk currently guides for EBITDA of USD 13-15 billion for 2021
- Earlier this week, Nordea and Kepler Cheuvreux also predicted that Maersk would hike its guidance
- Freight rates are climbing 2-3% every week the past few weeks, so we are hiking our EBITDA expectations and end up 20% above consensus for 2021, Handelsbanken said
- Handelsbanken rates Maersk buy
