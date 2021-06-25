Applied Industrial Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters, 1 Applied Plaza (E. 36th & Euclid Avenue), Cleveland, Ohio. August 27, 2021, is the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.