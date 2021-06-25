checkAd

Nyxoah Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering in the United States

REGULATED INFORMATION
INSIDE INFORMATION

Nyxoah Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering in the United States

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 25, 2021, 12:30 pm CET / 6:30 am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it is launching an underwritten registered public offering of 2,760,000 ordinary shares in the United States (the "Offering") at an assumed public offering price of $31.461.

In connection with the Offering, Nyxoah intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares offered in the Offering on the same terms and conditions.

The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the Offering, including the price per ordinary share (in USD) and number of ordinary shares sold in the Offering.

Nyxoah’s ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “NYXH”. An application has been made to list the ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Global Market under the same symbol.

Piper Sandler, Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Degroof Petercam is acting as a co-manager.

A registration statement on Form F-1 has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, can be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022; email: prospectus@cantor.com.

