CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn, Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.



Peer Schatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE, said, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support of the Company’s mission to have a meaningful impact on the reduction of the highly significant burden of rare diseases and to thereby create substantial value for its stakeholders.”