checkAd

CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 12:30  |  46   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn, Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.

Peer Schatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE, said, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support of the Company’s mission to have a meaningful impact on the reduction of the highly significant burden of rare diseases and to thereby create substantial value for its stakeholders.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus