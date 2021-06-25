CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose,
understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the
appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn,
Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.
Peer Schatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE, said, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support of the Company’s mission to have a meaningful impact on the reduction of the highly significant burden of rare diseases and to thereby create substantial value for its stakeholders.”
About CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.
The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.
0 Kommentare