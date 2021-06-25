There are more than one million men and women working on ships sailing across the globe.

The international shipping association BIMCO has members representing 60% of the world’s commercial fleet measured in lightweight. BIMCO is based in Denmark. It has publicized a strong appeal to governments, saying that “Governments need to take action to eradicate piracy and allow us to change crews so that we can keep the world supplied and get them home safely”.

In September 2020, an estimated 400,000, requiring repatriation were stranded at sea due to the pandemic.

The same year, 135 members of crew were kidnapped from their ships.



BIMCO says that governments need to act now. The seafarers deserve support.



Nordic American Tankers is a member of BIMCO, which has about 2,000 members in 120 countries.



As Founder, Chairman and CEO of NAT, I strongly support this important appeal on behalf of all the men and women on our ships who are doing such an important job.



You can watch this important video on our webpage www.nat.bm

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.