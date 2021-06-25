Eaton Acquires a 50 Percent Stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s Busway Business

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s busway business, which manufactures and markets busway products in China and had sales of $60 million in 2020.

“This strategic agreement with YiNeng marks an exciting milestone for both of our companies,” said Howard Liu, president, Asia-Pacific Region, Electrical Sector and Corporate China, Eaton. “The combination of YiNeng’s busway capabilities and strong presence in China with Eaton’s broad power distribution and power quality portfolio enables us to expand packaged solutions that meet the needs of customers in the Asia-Pacific region.”