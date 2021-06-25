Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Fuel Cell Systems Businesses of fischer Group

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fuel cell systems businesses of fischer Group for an aggregate consideration of cash and stock of EUR52 million. These businesses include Serenergy A/S, ("SerEnergy") based in Aalborg, Denmark, and fischer eco solutions GmbH , ("FES") based in Achern, Germany.

SerEnergy is a leading manufacturer of high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (“HT-PEM”) fuel cells globally, with thousands of systems shipped around the globe during its 15-year operation. The company employs 75 people in research and development (“R&D”), production, assembly, and sales, all with unique expertise in the area of high-temperature fuel cell systems. SerEnergy operates facilities in Aalborg, Denmark (55 employees), and in Manila, Philippines (20 employees).

FES provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing as well as the production of critical fuel cell components, including membrane electrode assemblies ("MEAs"), bipolar plates, and reformers. FES operates a facility on fischer Group's campus in Achern, Germany, and that facility will be leased to Advent upon closing of the deal. All 17 FES employees and all SerEnergy employees in Denmark and the Philippines will join Advent.

"We are excited that Advent has reached an agreement with the Fischer family, which brings some of the world's leading high-temperature fuel cell providers to our company and will contribute to our business momentum," said Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. "We look forward to partnering closely with the SerEnergy and FES teams in the coming weeks as we work toward closing the transaction. The transaction is expected to accelerate the implementation of our business plan and to expand Advent's growing revenue base in full fuel cell stacks and systems. Together, we will provide a platform to meet the rapidly increasing demand for alternative power across the globe. This transaction is fully aligned with our "Any Fuel. Anywhere." business focus and this, together with the previously completed UltraCell acquisition, makes Advent a global leader in the remote and off-grid power market fuel cell system production. Upon closing, we will share more details about this strategic investment and our strategy to integrate the SerEnergy and FES teams into the broader Advent family.”