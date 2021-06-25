checkAd

Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Fuel Cell Systems Businesses of fischer Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 12:45  |  63   |   |   

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fuel cell systems businesses of fischer Group for an aggregate consideration of cash and stock of EUR52 million. These businesses include Serenergy A/S, ("SerEnergy") based in Aalborg, Denmark, and fischer eco solutions GmbH, ("FES") based in Achern, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005188/en/

Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Fuel Cell Systems Businesses of fischer Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Fuel Cell Systems Businesses of fischer Group (Photo: Business Wire)

SerEnergy is a leading manufacturer of high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (“HT-PEM”) fuel cells globally, with thousands of systems shipped around the globe during its 15-year operation. The company employs 75 people in research and development (“R&D”), production, assembly, and sales, all with unique expertise in the area of high-temperature fuel cell systems. SerEnergy operates facilities in Aalborg, Denmark (55 employees), and in Manila, Philippines (20 employees).

FES provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing as well as the production of critical fuel cell components, including membrane electrode assemblies ("MEAs"), bipolar plates, and reformers. FES operates a facility on fischer Group's campus in Achern, Germany, and that facility will be leased to Advent upon closing of the deal. All 17 FES employees and all SerEnergy employees in Denmark and the Philippines will join Advent.

"We are excited that Advent has reached an agreement with the Fischer family, which brings some of the world's leading high-temperature fuel cell providers to our company and will contribute to our business momentum," said Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. "We look forward to partnering closely with the SerEnergy and FES teams in the coming weeks as we work toward closing the transaction. The transaction is expected to accelerate the implementation of our business plan and to expand Advent's growing revenue base in full fuel cell stacks and systems. Together, we will provide a platform to meet the rapidly increasing demand for alternative power across the globe. This transaction is fully aligned with our "Any Fuel. Anywhere." business focus and this, together with the previously completed UltraCell acquisition, makes Advent a global leader in the remote and off-grid power market fuel cell system production. Upon closing, we will share more details about this strategic investment and our strategy to integrate the SerEnergy and FES teams into the broader Advent family.”

Seite 1 von 5
Advent Technologies Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advent Technologies Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Fuel Cell Systems Businesses of fischer Group Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fuel cell systems businesses of fischer Group for an aggregate consideration of cash and stock of EUR52 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
XPeng Inc. Launches Hong Kong Public Offering
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
Geoverse Partners with Fortinet to Deliver Secure Workplace Connectivity and Better Serve the ...
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Address the Energy Council’s “European Hydrogen Conference”
14.06.21
Advent Technologies Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou to Speak at Edison Open House: Transport Futures
09.06.21
Advent Technologies Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
07.06.21
Advent Technologies Signs New Contract with U.S. Department of Defense for Wearable Fuel Cell
04.06.21
Advent Technologies Welcomes U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, to the Company’s Facilities in Patras, Greece
26.05.21
Advent Technologies Reports Fivefold Increase in Bookings and Shipments of Materials for Redox Flow Batteries in Q1