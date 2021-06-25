checkAd

UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 6765563.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Wertpapier


