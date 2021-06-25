Orogen Royalties Announces Trading on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").Orogen Royalties Inc. …

Orogen Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGNRF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . Orogen upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink® market.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paddy Nicol, Orogen's President and CEO commented, "Orogen is proud to have met the qualifications for the OTCQX, the top tier of the OTC markets. Trading on the OTCQX enables the Company to enhance its visibility and liquidity with U.S. investors. Orogen looks forward to an exciting future with our organically generated royalty and property assets in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. Orogen's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S., being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Liliana Wong, Manager of Marketing and Investor Relations at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1201 - 510 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6B 1L8

info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.