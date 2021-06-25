checkAd

Orogen Royalties Announces Trading on the OTCQX

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").Orogen Royalties Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").

Orogen Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OGNRF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Orogen upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paddy Nicol, Orogen's President and CEO commented, "Orogen is proud to have met the qualifications for the OTCQX, the top tier of the OTC markets. Trading on the OTCQX enables the Company to enhance its visibility and liquidity with U.S. investors. Orogen looks forward to an exciting future with our organically generated royalty and property assets in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.
Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. Orogen's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, U.S., being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board
OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.
Paddy Nicol
President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Liliana Wong, Manager of Marketing and Investor Relations at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.
1201 - 510 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada V6B 1L8
info@orogenroyalties.com

Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Seite 1 von 2


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orogen Royalties Announces Trading on the OTCQX VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) is pleased to announce its shares have been qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX").Orogen Royalties Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Cinrebafusp Alfa for the Treatment of ...
Osceola Gold, Inc. Sets Sights on Gold as the Production Site for Launch is Determined, as the Gold ...
Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies
Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road ...
Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach ...
GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable ...
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Orogen Options the Gilbert South Property to Eminent Gold