Tata Elxsi wins all three Product Award Categories for Engineering Service Providers at the NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards 2021

BANGALORE, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology company, has won the NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards 2021 for Engineering Service Providers in all product categories.

Tata_Elxsi_Logo

The awards are a testimony for excellence in Engineering R&D on a global platform, as the industry matures to investing and developing complete products and solutions that compete and rank among the best in global markets.

The NASSCOM awards honor the "Pioneers and Change makers" and their impact as global leaders in Engineering, R&D. Categories for which Tata Elxsi has been recognized are

  • Next-gen Product of the Year: Connected Vehicle IoT platform, Tether
  • Engineered in India Product of the Year: FalconEye QoEtient
  • Social Impact solution of the Year : Gazelle

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, said, "The DNA of product engineering and innovation excellence at Tata Elxsi has enabled the development of products and solutions that help global customers win in the marketplace. We are delighted with the recognition from NASSCOM and thank our customers Tata Motors and Hemex Health who have been also been recognized for their collaboration to guide us and take these innovations to the market. This is a wonderful recognition of our leadership in each of the verticals we operate in, and underscores how design and technology when brought together, can deliver great consumer experiences and fuel brand and business success for our customers."

Tether, Tata Elxsi's Connected Vehicle Platform (CVP), is a cloud-based, vendor agnostic, hyperscale IoT platform that enables customers to offer digital and connected features to end consumers. The platform was first deployed for the all new Tata Nexon EV family of vehicles from Tata Motors and subsequently extended to the entire product portfolio of passenger and commercial vehicles, Over a 100,000 vehicles on the road today leverage Tether to provide enhanced comfort and convenience for end consumers.

FalconEye Quotient is Tata Elxsi's test automation and proactive quality-of-experience (QoE) improvement platform that enables Telco's and content owners to improve streaming performance of video content and deliver a great QoE to end users and subscribers. The product has been deployed worldwide with leading OTT services providers and MSOs, to reduce customer churn, optimise CDN, player and infrastructure costs, and streamline QA and operations.

Gazelle from Hemex Health, is a breakthrough point-of-care diagnostic device for malaria and sickle-cell disease screening. The integrated platform developed by Hemex Health and Tata Elxsi provides affordable, accurate, and life-changing medical diagnostics for under-served people everywhere. With ultra-rapid Hb-type and malaria testing, covering all malaria species and strains, and geotagged results that can be stored locally or transferred to the cloud for disease surveillance, Gazelle places the power of a high-end laboratory into remote healthcare settings, making diagnostics accessible and affordable to millions affected by these diseases.

About Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi helps customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and the application of digital technologies.

Tata Elxsi's solution accelerators and platforms include iCX, the Intelligent Customer Experience Platform; Autonomai, the AD / ADAS middleware suite; AI solutions for applications like driver monitoring and video analytics; TEPlay, the OTT and IPTV platform; Android TV launcher; TEAtom orchestrator and TEDReg, a global regulatory intelligence platform for the healthcare industry.

Media Contact
Tata Elxsi 
Hari Balan
Corporate Communication
+91 80 2297 9123 
Email: media@tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg 




