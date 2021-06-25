Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination With Artius, Creating First Publicly Traded Pure Play Carbon Negative Materials Company

The transaction was unanimously approved by Artius’ Board of Directors and was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Artius shareholders on June 23, 2021. In connection with the closing, Artius changed its name to Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin Materials,” “Origin,” or the “Company”). The ticker symbols for the common stock and warrants of Origin will change from “AACQ” and “AACQW” to “ORGN” and “ORGNW”, respectively and will begin trading as such on the Nasdaq on June 25, 2021.

Company Background

Founded in 2008, Origin is the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Origin’s patented drop-in technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin’s technology has been further supported by an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) which concluded that Origin’s products are expected to be carbon negative when produced at commercial scale.

While an estimated 55% of global carbon emissions come from energy generation and transport, the other 45% come from the production of materials for consumer and industrial products. More than ten million barrels of oil per day are used to create materials, in the process releasing new carbon into the atmosphere. Origin’s vision for the future is to replace this oil use with non-food feedstocks and materials while capturing carbon in the process.

Origin Materials’ patented technology platform, which turns inexpensive, plentiful, sustainable wood residues into carbon negative materials, can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin Materials’ technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues.