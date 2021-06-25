checkAd

Antibe Therapeutics Collaborates With Dalriada Drug Discovery to Accelerate Pipeline Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation in a wide range of health conditions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Dalriada Drug Discovery to develop new drug candidates and fortify Antibe’s intellectual property (“IP”) position for its current pipeline.

“The robust data from otenaproxesul’s extensive animal studies and human trials have highlighted the broad therapeutic and commercial potential of our drug platform,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “As we prepare for otenaproxesul’s Phase III program, our strong balance sheet also enables us to tap Dalriada’s scientific expertise and throughput capacity to further our pipeline expansion strategy and IP position – efficiently and cost-effectively. This collaboration also leverages the projects already underway with our U.S. university-based chemistry group.”

Dalriada is a contract research organization (“CRO”) specializing in the development of small-molecule drugs (such as those based on Antibe’s platform) from initial discovery to development candidate nomination and management of IND-enabling studies. Its team comprises more than 50 scientists, including world-class experts in medicinal chemistry, bioanalytical chemistry, pharmacology, biochemistry and computational chemistry. Dalriada has supported integrated programs of public and venture capital-backed companies, including Janpix, Canopy Growth and Dunad Therapeutics.

Dalriada’s efforts will extend medicinal chemistry capabilities and accelerate screening, selection and advancement of drug candidates for IND-enabling studies. As previously announced, Antibe’s first candidates for screening address inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition affecting more than three million North American adults. Dalriada’s efforts are also being directed towards the development of fresh IP for existing pipeline drugs to lengthen the duration of patent and market protection. Antibe will retain ownership rights to any new IP.

Diana Kraskouskaya, CEO of Dalriada, noted, “With the increasing recognition of inflammation’s central role in many diseases, we see the profound potential of Antibe’s revolutionary anti-inflammatory platform. Dalriada’s Turn-Key model is specifically designed to enable rapid expansion of therapeutic pipelines and accelerate value creation for our partners’ programs. We are excited to commit our resources to this undertaking in collaboration with Antibe’s world-renowned scientists and expert commercial team.”

Seite 1 von 2
Antibe Therapeutics Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Antibe Therapeutics Collaborates With Dalriada Drug Discovery to Accelerate Pipeline Expansion Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation in a wide range of health conditions, today announced a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
XPeng Inc. Launches Hong Kong Public Offering
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
Geoverse Partners with Fortinet to Deliver Secure Workplace Connectivity and Better Serve the ...
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Antibe Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences