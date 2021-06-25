Antibe Therapeutics Collaborates With Dalriada Drug Discovery to Accelerate Pipeline Expansion

“The robust data from otenaproxesul’s extensive animal studies and human trials have highlighted the broad therapeutic and commercial potential of our drug platform,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “As we prepare for otenaproxesul’s Phase III program, our strong balance sheet also enables us to tap Dalriada’s scientific expertise and throughput capacity to further our pipeline expansion strategy and IP position – efficiently and cost-effectively. This collaboration also leverages the projects already underway with our U.S. university-based chemistry group.”

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation in a wide range of health conditions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Dalriada Drug Discovery to develop new drug candidates and fortify Antibe’s intellectual property (“IP”) position for its current pipeline.

Dalriada is a contract research organization (“CRO”) specializing in the development of small-molecule drugs (such as those based on Antibe’s platform) from initial discovery to development candidate nomination and management of IND-enabling studies. Its team comprises more than 50 scientists, including world-class experts in medicinal chemistry, bioanalytical chemistry, pharmacology, biochemistry and computational chemistry. Dalriada has supported integrated programs of public and venture capital-backed companies, including Janpix, Canopy Growth and Dunad Therapeutics.

Dalriada’s efforts will extend medicinal chemistry capabilities and accelerate screening, selection and advancement of drug candidates for IND-enabling studies. As previously announced, Antibe’s first candidates for screening address inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition affecting more than three million North American adults. Dalriada’s efforts are also being directed towards the development of fresh IP for existing pipeline drugs to lengthen the duration of patent and market protection. Antibe will retain ownership rights to any new IP.

Diana Kraskouskaya, CEO of Dalriada, noted, “With the increasing recognition of inflammation’s central role in many diseases, we see the profound potential of Antibe’s revolutionary anti-inflammatory platform. Dalriada’s Turn-Key model is specifically designed to enable rapid expansion of therapeutic pipelines and accelerate value creation for our partners’ programs. We are excited to commit our resources to this undertaking in collaboration with Antibe’s world-renowned scientists and expert commercial team.”