New Relic Appoints RK Mahendran, Partner at HMI Capital, as Director

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced that it has appointed RK Mahendran, partner at HMI Capital Management L.P. (“HMI Capital”), the largest institutional shareholder in New Relic, to its Board of Directors, effective on June 24, 2021.

Additionally, the New Relic Board has determined to seek shareholder approval at its upcoming 2021 annual meeting for the declassification of the Board. If the approval is obtained, the Board will begin the de-staggering process at this year’s annual meeting and would be de-staggered fully in 2023.

Today’s announcement further advances New Relic’s Board refreshment efforts and reflects feedback from company shareholders, including Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”). As an independent director from the company’s largest institutional investor, Mahendran brings a unique perspective and deep software industry experience.

Commenting on Mahendran’s appointment, Hope Cochran, chair of the New Relic Board stated, “RK brings more than 10 years of deep software industry knowledge combined with investment and capital markets expertise to the New Relic Board. He will complement the Board’s significant experience across technology, software development, and financial operations and governance. Importantly, as a partner at HMI Capital, RK will also bring the valuable perspective of our largest institutional shareholder. We are excited to have RK join the Board and appreciate the support of Engaged Capital in this process.”

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors of New Relic and look forward to working with the Board to accelerate New Relic’s growth and further the company’s mission,” said Mahendran. “As committed long-term investors, we are very encouraged by the hard work already undertaken to transform the company and position it as the leader in observability. I am energized to partner with New Relic to successfully complete its transformation and help ensure the company creates extraordinary value for its employees, customers, and shareholders.”

The company also announced that Michael Christenson has agreed to resign from the company’s Board. During his tenure as a director, Christenson also took on the operational role of New Relic’s president and chief operating officer from 2019 to 2021. In this position, he built out New Relic’s business strategy and operations, as well as the company’s executive bench to drive the execution of its strategic initiatives.

