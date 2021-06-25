checkAd

Francisco Partners Sells Plex Systems to Rockwell Automation for $2.22 Billion

Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Plex Systems, the leading cloud-native smart manufacturing software platform, to Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) for $2.22 billion in cash.

Plex’s software solutions help manufacturers streamline and modernize their global operations by leveraging the power of shop-floor data to drive improved production performance. The Company offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant SaaS manufacturing platform operating at scale, including advanced manufacturing execution systems, quality, and supply chain management capabilities. Plex has over 700 customers across 37 countries and manages more than 8 billion transactions per day.

“Plex has always been at the forefront of the smart manufacturing revolution having launched its first cloud-native products more than two decades ago,” said Petri Oksanen, Partner at Francisco Partners. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to support the Plex team in accelerating their execution against this transformative vision and greatly scaling the business along the way, with Plex’s subscription revenues more than quintupling during our ownership.”

“Francisco Partners was the ideal partner to help us grow and realize the full potential of our business,” said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. “Their experience with investing in and providing operational support to vertically-focused application software businesses combined with their deep understanding of our end-market, products, customer base and value proposition played a crucial role in helping build Plex into the industry leader in smart manufacturing we are today.”

“It has been a pleasure to partner with Plex Systems and their management team to build a truly differentiated business,” said Dipanjan “DJ” Deb, Co-Founder and CEO of Francisco Partners. “As Plex continues to fulfill its vision and support its customers in delivering on the promise of smart manufacturing, we believe Rockwell will be a great long-term home for the company, its customers and employees.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

The transaction is expected to close in Rockwell’s fiscal fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and completion of regulatory review.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $25 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Plex Systems

Plex Systems is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world’s manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IoT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

Wertpapier


