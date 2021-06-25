Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Plug Power is focused on supporting activities that promote the green hydrogen economy
LATHAM, N.Y., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today released its 2020 Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The ESG report focuses on data available in the year 2020 and details Plug Power’s efforts to link environmental and social impacts to its business strategy to lead the global green hydrogen economy. The report’s focus includes Plug Power’s GenDrive, GenFuel, GenSure and ProGen product lines, and the operation of its Latham, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Rochester, NY, Spokane, WA, Romeoville, Il, Dayton, OH and Montreal, Canada offices.
The company conducted a materiality assessment which will guide our focus in the coming years, and will influence our approach to managing ESG expectations internally, as well as with suppliers and partners.
Plug Power’s dynamic work in 2020 has laid the building blocks to position the company to become an industry leader in the $10T hydrogen economy. Key results from the year include:
- Green hydrogen generation activity with renewable energy partners to generate a combined 40+ tons per day with room to expand
- 76,944 kilowatt hours of electricity generated to power the Clifton Park facility using Plug Power fuel cell systems
- 39.1 million hydrogen fills enabled with Plug Power’s dispensing infrastructure
- $42,000 raised by Plug Power employees to support local charities
- 54% increase in employment of Veterans of the U.S. Armed Services from 2019
- Executed recycling program with ELEMENT reducing landfill to only 0.13% of product weight
“Our stance is that Plug Power will only support activity that promotes the green hydrogen economy,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Our focus is to do more, help more, and be more than simply supplying the hydrogen ecosystem. We are being proactive to grow a company as good citizens at a global scale—addressing everything from product end-of-life to employee diversity to maintaining responsibility for our own environmental impact.”
0 Kommentare