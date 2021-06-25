Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020

Plug Power is focused on supporting activities that promote the green hydrogen economy

LATHAM, N.Y., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today released its 2020 Corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The ESG report focuses on data available in the year 2020 and details Plug Power’s efforts to link environmental and social impacts to its business strategy to lead the global green hydrogen economy. The report’s focus includes Plug Power’s GenDrive, GenFuel, GenSure and ProGen product lines, and the operation of its Latham, NY, Clifton Park, NY, Rochester, NY, Spokane, WA, Romeoville, Il, Dayton, OH and Montreal, Canada offices.

The company conducted a materiality assessment which will guide our focus in the coming years, and will influence our approach to managing ESG expectations internally, as well as with suppliers and partners.