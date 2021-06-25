Huazhu Group Limited Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

checkAd

SHANGHAI, China, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (the “Company”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company (the “AGM”) was held on June 25, 2021. During the AGM, the following proposed resolutions were duly passed:

  1. the resolution as set out in the notice of the AGM dated May 14, 2021 (the “Notice of AGM”) regarding the ratification of appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as auditor of the Company for 2021 and the authorization for the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

  2. the resolution as set out in the Notice of AGM regarding the authorization and approval of the sub-division of each issued and unissued ordinary share of the Company with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Ordinary Shares”) into 10 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00001 each (the “Subdivided Ordinary Shares”) and the sub-division of each issued and unissued preferred share of the Company with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Preferred Shares”) into 10 preferred shares with a par value of US$0.00001 each (the “Subdivided Preferred Shares”) (the “Share Subdivision”) with effect from the second business day following the day on which this resolution is passed by the shareholders of the Company, subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subdivided Ordinary Shares, such that the authorized share capital of the Company will be US$900,000 divided into 80,000,000,000 ordinary shares of par value of US$0.00001 each and 10,000,000,000 preferred shares of par value US$0.00001 each;

  3. the resolution as set out in the Notice of AGM regarding the approval of the amendments to the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company in the manner as detailed in the proxy statement/circular for the AGM dated May 14, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”) and the approval and adoption of the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form as set out in Exhibit A in the Proxy Statement in substitution for and to the exclusion of the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company, subject to the passing of the above Resolution 2 and with effect from the Share Subdivision becoming effective; and
