Lauritz.com Group A/S - Annual General Meeting

No. 13/2020

Copenhagen, 25 June 2021

 

 The Annual General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Friday 25 June 2021.

 The General Meeting approved the following:

  • The election of Preben Lindgaard, CFO, as chairman of the meeting.
  • The Annual Report 2020 as well as the Board of Directors proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 0.00 per share.

As proposed by the Board of Directors Bengt Olof Tony Sundström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Claus Due Pedersen and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard was re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the auditing firm Beierholm Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was elected as auditor.

  

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Lindgaard

CFO

 

For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen

e-mail press@lauritz.com

 

 

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

 

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

 

 

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CEST on 25 June 2021.

Attachment





