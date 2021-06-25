Breuninger introduces digital receipts / For a more sustainable future (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - As part of its extensive corporate responsibility strategy,
fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing digital receipts as a
resource-saving alternative. They were first rolled out in the Stuttgart
flagship store. By the end of June, digital payment receipts will be available
in all eleven Breuninger department stores.
From now on, customers can choose a paper-free and, therefore, environmentally
friendly digital payment receipt. The receipt can be retrieved directly from the
Breuninger app menu when paying with the Breuninger Card and other payment
methods, such as cash, giro card or credit card. Digital receipts have been
available in the Stuttgart, Ludwigsburg Karlsruhe, Reutlingen, Freiburg,
Nuremberg, Erfurt and Leipzig department stores since the beginning of June.
They will be gradually rolled out to all Breuninger sites by the end of June.If
all customers opt for digital receipts, the paper receipts saved each year could
be lined up from Stuttgart to Madrid.
As the leading multi-channel department store in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland, Breuninger is placing an even greater focus on creating a more
sustainable textile and consumer goods sector. Last year, the company's new
focus on sustainability led it to combine its existing social and ecological
measures into an integrated corporate responsibility strategy and four areas of
action (materials, people, the environment and the town or city). Introducing
digital receipts as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional
receipts actively contributes towards a more sustainable future by saving
materials and resources.
Further information about sustainability at Breuninger and the "Seal of Approval
Register" can be found on the corporate responsibility website:
https://www.e-breuninger.de/nachhaltigkeit
(http://www.e-breuninger.de/nachhaltigkeit)
Link to images: https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./4XzXpD8gTe
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in
1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores. For
140 years, Breuninger has been setting high standards in fashion, beauty and
lifestyle with its exclusive range of international designer brands and
specially selected newcomer brands. The http://www.breuninger.com/ online shop
launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online stores in the premium
segment and is now also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland.
Besides its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger also stands for
exceptional customer focus, with service options including its Special Service,
an in-house tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an
in-store ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping
experience both in-store and online. Across Germany, the multi-award-winning
retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with over 5,500 employees.
Contact:
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Corporate communication
Marktstrasse 1-3
70176 Stuttgart, Germany
Phone +49 711 211 2100
Fax +49 711 211 1541
mailto:medien@breuninger.de
http://www.breuninger.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/4952077
OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.
