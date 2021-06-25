Breuninger introduces digital receipts / For a more sustainable future (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - As part of its extensive corporate responsibility strategy,

fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing digital receipts as a

resource-saving alternative. They were first rolled out in the Stuttgart

flagship store. By the end of June, digital payment receipts will be available

in all eleven Breuninger department stores.



From now on, customers can choose a paper-free and, therefore, environmentally

friendly digital payment receipt. The receipt can be retrieved directly from the

Breuninger app menu when paying with the Breuninger Card and other payment

methods, such as cash, giro card or credit card. Digital receipts have been

available in the Stuttgart, Ludwigsburg Karlsruhe, Reutlingen, Freiburg,

Nuremberg, Erfurt and Leipzig department stores since the beginning of June.

They will be gradually rolled out to all Breuninger sites by the end of June.If

all customers opt for digital receipts, the paper receipts saved each year could

be lined up from Stuttgart to Madrid.







Switzerland, Breuninger is placing an even greater focus on creating a more

sustainable textile and consumer goods sector. Last year, the company's new

focus on sustainability led it to combine its existing social and ecological

measures into an integrated corporate responsibility strategy and four areas of

action (materials, people, the environment and the town or city). Introducing

digital receipts as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional

receipts actively contributes towards a more sustainable future by saving

materials and resources.



Further information about sustainability at Breuninger and the "Seal of Approval

Register" can be found on the corporate responsibility website:



https://www.e-breuninger.de/nachhaltigkeit

(http://www.e-breuninger.de/nachhaltigkeit)



Link to images: https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./4XzXpD8gTe



E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.



Fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in

1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores. For

140 years, Breuninger has been setting high standards in fashion, beauty and

lifestyle with its exclusive range of international designer brands and

specially selected newcomer brands. The http://www.breuninger.com/ online shop

launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online stores in the premium

segment and is now also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland.

Besides its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger also stands for

exceptional customer focus, with service options including its Special Service,

an in-house tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an

in-store ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping

experience both in-store and online. Across Germany, the multi-award-winning

retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with over 5,500 employees.



Contact:



E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Corporate communication

Marktstrasse 1-3

70176 Stuttgart, Germany

Phone +49 711 211 2100

Fax +49 711 211 1541

mailto:medien@breuninger.de

http://www.breuninger.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/4952077

OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.





