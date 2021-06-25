Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Registration of Share Capital Increase in Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 25 June 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of earlier today, 25 June 2021 regarding the completion of Adevinta ASA’s (“Adevinta” or the “Company”) acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group and issue of shares by the Company to certain of eBay Inc.’s subsidiaries as part of the consideration for the acquisition.

The share capital increase relating to the share issue has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, following which the total share capital of the Company is NOK 244,988,596.20 divided into 1,027,422,753 class A shares with voting rights and 197,520,228 class B shares without voting rights, in total 1,224,942,981 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20. The class A shares represent NOK 205,484,550.60 and the class B shares represent NOK 39,504,045.60 of the Company’s total share capital. The class B shares will not be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, but will be exchangeable into class A shares on a one-for-one basis on the terms and conditions set out in the Company’s amended Articles of Association.

