Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Registration of Share Capital Increase in Adevinta ASA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, 25 June 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of earlier today, 25 June 2021 regarding the completion of Adevinta ASA’s (“Adevinta” or the “Company”) acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group and issue of shares by the Company to certain of eBay Inc.’s subsidiaries as part of the consideration for the acquisition.

The share capital increase relating to the share issue has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, following which the total share capital of the Company is NOK 244,988,596.20 divided into 1,027,422,753 class A shares with voting rights and 197,520,228 class B shares without voting rights, in total 1,224,942,981 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20. The class A shares represent NOK 205,484,550.60 and the class B shares represent NOK 39,504,045.60 of the Company’s total share capital. The class B shares will not be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, but will be exchangeable into class A shares on a one-for-one basis on the terms and conditions set out in the Company’s amended Articles of Association.

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. 
Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs 6,300 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

Disclaimer

