Nextech AR Solutions Closes Acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc. (“Threedy”), a 3D artificial intelligence (“AI”) modeling for E-commerce company based in Silicon Valley, California.

“I’m pleased to officially welcome Nima, Max and the Threedy team to Nextech,” commented Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of the Company. “We look forward to completing the work already underway, to create a disruptive, fully integrated, AR/AI enabled and scalable 3D modeling platform for the benefit of our existing and new e-commerce customers.”

Upon closing of the acquisition, the Company issued 3,877,551 common shares in the capital of the Company at an agreed value of US$2.45 per share (CA$3.01 per share), for total share consideration of US$9.5 million. The common shares will be subject to certain contractual restrictions on trading for a period of up to 23 months from the date of issuance.

About - Nima Sarshar, Ph.D, Chief Technology Officer of Visual Computing and AI, Nextech; formerly Threedy.ai, Inc. CEO

Former tenured Associate Professor of Software Engineering, turned serial entrepreneur, with more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers and patents. Author of “Network-aware source coding and communication” by Cambridge University Press. Co-founder and CTO of Haileo, an early visual search AI company, CTO of inPowered, a leading AI content marketing platform. Most recently, lead Machine Learning Scientist at Apple (AAPL).

About - Max Hwang, MSc, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Nextech; formerly Threedy.ai, Inc. CTO

Software executive with over 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley with expertise in enterprise software system design and global team management. BA in Computer Science and Economics from UC Berkeley MSc in Management of System Software Development from Carnegie Mellon University. Serial entrepreneur and early employees in Interwoven (went public & acquired by HP), Recommind (Acquired by OpenText), Baynote (Acquired by Kibo Commerce). Most recently, the founder & CEO of Code Above Lab Inc., a Silicon Valley software consulting firm, with clients including Adobe, Cloudera, Teradata, and Navinfo.

