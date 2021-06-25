Ayr Wellness Announces Launch of Big Pete’s Cookies, Opens New Dispensary in Spring Hill

Big Pete’s is the first of many edibles brands Ayr will bring to the Florida market following the approval and opening of its industrial kitchen and manufacturing facility earlier this month. Ayr plans to bring many of its successful product lines from other markets to expand offerings available to patients in Florida and to enhance the customer experience.

The Spring Hill dispensary is located at 2356 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606, just off U.S. Route 19, a heavily trafficked route along the Florida Suncoast in Hernando County, population ~195,000. The 4,600 sq. ft. facility has more than 20 parking spaces and includes two private waiting areas and a consultation room. The dispensary sits in one of Spring Hill’s busiest shopping areas and is down the street from the area’s largest senior active living community.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “I am proud of the progress that our team has made in Florida in the short time we’ve owned the business. Since the acquisition of Liberty was completed at the end of February, we’ve opened five new dispensaries, while making substantial progress on the improvements to the Gainesville cultivation facility and our product offering mix with the launches of Origyn and Big Pete’s. We have proven, via our Memorial Day sale earlier this month, that we have the ability to drive customers back into our Liberty stores, and once our product offering is up to our high standards, we will rename them and introduce the Florida market fully to the Ayr brand. In the meantime, we will continue to open stores and expand our presence in the state so that we’ll be ready when that day arrives.”

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 576,000 registered patients as of June 18, 2021, up 63% year-over-year.

