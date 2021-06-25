checkAd

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 13:30   

Series  RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date  06/30/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  1,890
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  109.900 / 3.450
Total Number of Bids Received  9
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  1,890
Total Number of Successful Bids  9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  9
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  109.900 / 3.450
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  110.300 / 3.400
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  109.900 / 3.450
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  110.032 / 3.430
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  110.300 / 3.400
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  109.900 / 3.450
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  110.032 / 3.430
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.00




