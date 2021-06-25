Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115
|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|06/30/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,890
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|109.900
|/
|3.450
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,890
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|109.900
|/
|3.450
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|110.300
|/
|3.400
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|109.900
|/
|3.450
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|110.032
|/
|3.430
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|110.300
|/
|3.400
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|109.900
|/
|3.450
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|110.032
|/
|3.430
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
