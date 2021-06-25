Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.06.2021, 13:30 | 29 | 0 | 0 25.06.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKB 28 1115 Settlement Date 06/30/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,890 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 109.900 / 3.450 Total Number of Bids Received 9 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,890 Total Number of Successful Bids 9 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 109.900 / 3.450 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 110.300 / 3.400 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 109.900 / 3.450 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 110.032 / 3.430 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 110.300 / 3.400 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 109.900 / 3.450 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 110.032 / 3.430 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00







