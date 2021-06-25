checkAd

DGAP-News MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.06.2021, 13:44  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

25.06.2021 / 13:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG!
Long
Basispreis 60,98€
Hebel 13,60
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 69,61€
Hebel 13,05
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

- If approved, tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide would represent an important new therapeutic option for eligible DLBCL patients in the European Union
- The positive opinion from the CHMP is based on data from the Phase 2 L-MIND study evaluating tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL

PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany and WILMINGTON, Del., USA - June 25, 2021 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

"The CHMP's positive opinion of tafasitamab is a pivotal step towards addressing an urgent unmet medical need for the 30-40% of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who do not respond to initial therapy or relapse thereafter," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "Following the U.S. FDA's approval of tafasitamab in July 2020, we eagerly await the European Commission's decision as we look forward to bringing this new therapy to eligible patients in Europe as soon as possible."

Seite 1 von 7
Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions GmbH fusioniert mit Raisin GmbH
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the First ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE successfully places EUR 50 million in perpetual bonds qualifying as IFRS ...
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender strebt keine weitere Amtszeit an
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Voting Results of General Meeting
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Bezugsrechts-Kapitalerhöhung ebenfalls vollständig gezeichnet
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben positive CHMP-Stellungnahme zu Tafasitamab in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für die Behandlung Erwachsener mit rezidiviertem oder refraktärem DLBCL bekannt (deutsch)
13:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben positive CHMP-Stellungnahme zu Tafasitamab in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für die Behandlung Erwachsener mit rezidiviertem oder refraktärem DLBCL bekannt
13:42 Uhr
Incyte and MorphoSys Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
24.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
23.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
22.06.21
MorphoSys, Defence Therapeutics, Formycon – Biotechnologie-Aktien mit großem Potenzial!
21.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und MagForce (MF6) konsolidieren; Evotec (EVT) legen zu
19.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/21
18.06.21
LYNX: Morphosys: Jetzt oder nie
17.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an; Kurssturz bei CureVac