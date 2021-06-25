DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma 25.06.2021 / 13:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

- If approved, tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide would represent an important new therapeutic option for eligible DLBCL patients in the European Union

- The positive opinion from the CHMP is based on data from the Phase 2 L-MIND study evaluating tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL



PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany and WILMINGTON, Del., USA - June 25, 2021 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

"The CHMP's positive opinion of tafasitamab is a pivotal step towards addressing an urgent unmet medical need for the 30-40% of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who do not respond to initial therapy or relapse thereafter," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "Following the U.S. FDA's approval of tafasitamab in July 2020, we eagerly await the European Commission's decision as we look forward to bringing this new therapy to eligible patients in Europe as soon as possible."