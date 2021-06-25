checkAd

Bombardier Announces a One-Day Extension to its Cash Tender Offer

MONTRÉAL, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) today announced a one-business day extension with respect to its cash tender offer previously announced on June 3, 2021 (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to US$1,000,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of Accrued Interest) (as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Corporation, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount”) of three series of its outstanding senior notes (collectively, the “Notes”) due 2022 and 2023 as identified in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels and the 2023 Tender Cap (as such 2023 Tender Cap may be increased or decreased by the Corporation, including the increase announced on June 16, 2021), as applicable, and possible proration, as set forth in the Offer to Purchase containing the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Offer to Purchase dated June 3, 2021 (as amended on June 16, 2021 and as further amended hereby, the “Offer to Purchase”) with respect to the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer and the Offer to Purchase are hereby amended as follows:

  • The expiration date of the Tender Offer shall be extended by one U.S. federal business day to July 1, 2021, due to the fact that on June 17, 2021, the United States declared June 18, 2021 to be a federal holiday in the United States.

Except as expressly set forth herein, the terms and conditions with respect to the Tender Offer are as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, subject to the Corporation’s right to further waive, amend or terminate any provisions of the Tender Offer, in the Corporation’s sole and absolute discretion.

The obligation of the Corporation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, in the sole and absolute discretion of the Corporation.

None of Bombardier, the trustees for the Notes, the agents under the respective indentures for the Notes, the dealer managers, the information and tender agent, any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees or representatives makes any recommendation to Holders as to whether or not to tender all or any portion of their Notes, and none of the foregoing has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must decide whether to tender Notes, and if tendering, the amount of Notes to tender.

