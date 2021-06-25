EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 25.06.2021, 13:55 | 22 | 0 | 0 25.06.2021, 13:55 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Graham Kilbane (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q2

2021

date: 25.06.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a Trading Venue

currency: Euro





price volume

3.005 928



total volume: 928

total price: 2788.64

average price: 3.005





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------









end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4952180

OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

