Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Disclosure of large shareholding in Adevinta ASA

25.06.2021, 13:50  |  37   |   |   

Oslo, 25 June 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") on 25 June 2021, regarding the completion of its acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group ("eCG"), the classifieds arm of eBay Inc ("eBay").

As a part of the consideration for the acquisition of eCG, eBay International Management B.V. has subscribed for 137,737,961 ordinary shares ("Class A Shares") in the Company. Further, eBay International Holding GmbH has subscribed for 204,736,290 Class A Shares and 197,520,228 shares of a new class of non-voting shares ("Class B Shares") in the Company.

As a result, eBay will, through its indirect ownership in eBay International Management B.V. and eBay International Holding GmbH, indirectly own in total i) 342,474,251 Class A Shares, representing approximately 33.3% of the Class A Shares and associated voting rights in the Company, and ii) 197,520,228 Class B Shares, which together with the Class A Shares issued to eBay, amounts to approximately 44% of the Company's outstanding share capital.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





