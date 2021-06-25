Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Disclosure of large shareholding in Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 25 June 2021 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") on 25 June 2021, regarding the completion of its acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group ("eCG"), the classifieds arm of eBay Inc ("eBay").

As a part of the consideration for the acquisition of eCG, eBay International Management B.V. has subscribed for 137,737,961 ordinary shares ("Class A Shares") in the Company. Further, eBay International Holding GmbH has subscribed for 204,736,290 Class A Shares and 197,520,228 shares of a new class of non-voting shares ("Class B Shares") in the Company.